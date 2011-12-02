版本:
UPDATE 1-Long dollar bets hit highest since June 2010-CFTC

NEW YORK, Dec 2 Currency speculators raised
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to
the highest since June 2010, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $18.04
billion in the week ended Nov. 29, the highest level since the
week ended June 8, 2010. In the previous week, long dollar bets
stood at $12.11 billion.
    Speculators increased their bets against the euro to
104,302 contracts in the latest week from 85,068 contracts a
week earlier.
    Worries that the debt crisis is threatening Europe's core
economies have weighed heavily, pushing the single euro zone
currency to its lowest in more than seven weeks on Nov. 25.
    Short positions in the Swiss franc jumped further to 9,327
contracts, the highest level since May 2007. Speculation has
grown in recent weeks that the Swiss National Bank may take
further measures, such as increasing the floor on the
euro/Swiss franc exchange rate, to weaken its currency.
    Bets against the British pound rose to 46,660, the highest
in a month, the data showed.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
             11/29/11 week         11/22/11 week
   Long          56,162               57,018
   Short         15,615               13,838
   Net           40,547               43,180
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
             11/29/11 week         11/22/11 week
   Long          27,620               25,943
   Short        131,922              111,011
   Net         -104,302              -85,068
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
             11/29/11 week         11/22/11 week
   Long          23,503               20,691
   Short         70,163               57,325
   Net          -46,660              -36,634
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
             11/29/11 week         11/22/11 week
   Long           4,950                4,049
   Short         14,277                9,919
   Net           -9,327               -5,870
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
             11/29/11 week         11/22/11 week
   Long          30,069               29,041
   Short         56,938               51,185
   Net          -26,869              -22,144
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
             11/29/11 week         11/22/11 week
   Long          34,307               43,450
   Short         21,765               25,490
   Net           12,542               17,960
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
             11/29/11 week         11/22/11 week
   Long           6,539                6,166
   Short         42,779               37,748
   Net          -36,240              -31,582
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
             11/29/11 week         11/22/11 week
   Long          11,018               12,639
   Short          7,300                4,723
   Net            3,718                7,916

