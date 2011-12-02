UPDATE 1-Long dollar bets hit highest since June 2010-CFTC

NEW YORK, Dec 2 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest since June 2010, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $18.04 billion in the week ended Nov. 29, the highest level since the week ended June 8, 2010. In the previous week, long dollar bets stood at $12.11 billion. Speculators increased their bets against the euro to 104,302 contracts in the latest week from 85,068 contracts a week earlier. Worries that the debt crisis is threatening Europe's core economies have weighed heavily, pushing the single euro zone currency to its lowest in more than seven weeks on Nov. 25. Short positions in the Swiss franc jumped further to 9,327 contracts, the highest level since May 2007. Speculation has grown in recent weeks that the Swiss National Bank may take further measures, such as increasing the floor on the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate, to weaken its currency. Bets against the British pound rose to 46,660, the highest in a month, the data showed. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week Long 56,162 57,018 Short 15,615 13,838 Net 40,547 43,180 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week Long 27,620 25,943 Short 131,922 111,011 Net -104,302 -85,068 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week Long 23,503 20,691 Short 70,163 57,325 Net -46,660 -36,634 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week Long 4,950 4,049 Short 14,277 9,919 Net -9,327 -5,870 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week Long 30,069 29,041 Short 56,938 51,185 Net -26,869 -22,144 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week Long 34,307 43,450 Short 21,765 25,490 Net 12,542 17,960 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week Long 6,539 6,166 Short 42,779 37,748 Net -36,240 -31,582 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week Long 11,018 12,639 Short 7,300 4,723 Net 3,718 7,916