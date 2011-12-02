UPDATE 1-Long dollar bets hit highest since June 2010-CFTC

NEW YORK, Dec 2 Currency speculators raised
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to
the highest since June 2010, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $18.04
billion in the week ended Nov. 29, the highest level since the
week ended June 8, 2010. In the previous week, long dollar bets
stood at $12.11 billion.
Speculators increased their bets against the euro to
104,302 contracts in the latest week from 85,068 contracts a
week earlier.
Worries that the debt crisis is threatening Europe's core
economies have weighed heavily, pushing the single euro zone
currency to its lowest in more than seven weeks on Nov. 25.
Short positions in the Swiss franc jumped further to 9,327
contracts, the highest level since May 2007. Speculation has
grown in recent weeks that the Swiss National Bank may take
further measures, such as increasing the floor on the
euro/Swiss franc exchange rate, to weaken its currency.
Bets against the British pound rose to 46,660, the highest
in a month, the data showed.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week
Long 56,162 57,018
Short 15,615 13,838
Net 40,547 43,180
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week
Long 27,620 25,943
Short 131,922 111,011
Net -104,302 -85,068
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week
Long 23,503 20,691
Short 70,163 57,325
Net -46,660 -36,634
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week
Long 4,950 4,049
Short 14,277 9,919
Net -9,327 -5,870
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week
Long 30,069 29,041
Short 56,938 51,185
Net -26,869 -22,144
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week
Long 34,307 43,450
Short 21,765 25,490
Net 12,542 17,960
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week
Long 6,539 6,166
Short 42,779 37,748
Net -36,240 -31,582
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
11/29/11 week 11/22/11 week
Long 11,018 12,639
Short 7,300 4,723
Net 3,718 7,916