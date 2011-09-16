UPDATE1-Specs go long dollar; first time since last year

(Adds details and table)

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Currency speculators took long bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time since July 2010 in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $1.77 billion in the week ended September 13, from a net short position of $3.94 billion a week earlier.

Speculators have been dollar short since July 6, 2010, according to Reuters calculations.

The biggest changes were from speculators increasing their short positions in the euro and the pound.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a bet its value will rise.

Non-commercial speculators increased net short positions in the euro to 54,459 contracts in the week ended Sept 13, according to the data, from 36,443 in the prior week.

The net position was comprised of 25,704 long contracts, a drop of 7,463 contracts from the prior week, and 80,163 short contracts, up 10,553 contracts.

Open interest stood at 264,500 contracts, up 54,985 from the prior week. Non-commercial reportable long positions represented 9.7 percent of open interest, while non-commercial reportable short positions were 30.3 percent of open interest.

Open interest is taken as a sign of the strength in a given price movement though not an indication of direction. Increasing open interest is said by analysts to illustrate strength behind the price movement, while a drop shows weakening price movement.

A rise in open interest also indicates that the security is being actively traded while a decline would show less activity.

A trader is classified as "non-commercial" if the trader is not using futures contracts in a particular currency for hedging purposes. Non-commercial speculators take the risks.

Non-commercial speculators sharply increased short positions in the pound, pushing the net total position to 26,193 contracts in the week ended Sept 13, according to the data, double the net short total position of 13,220 the week before.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week

Long 53,778 48,125

Short 18,823 15,338

Net 34,955 32,787

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week

Long 25,704 33,167

Short 80,163 69,610

Net -54,459 -36,443

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week

Long 33,969 30,543

Short 60,162 43,763

Net -26,193 -13,220

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week

Long 10,409 12,589

Short 4,916 5,040

Net 5,493 7,549

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week

Long 17,337 18,441

Short 23,640 16,360

Net -6,303 2,081

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week

Long 50,014 62,247

Short 13,080 14,206

Net 36,934 48,041

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week

Long 20,939 34,163

Short 22,148 20,917

Net -1,209 13,246

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR(Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week

Long 19,303 19,215

Short 1,639 1,545

Net 17,664 17,670 (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Andrew Hay)