UPDATE1-Specs go long dollar; first time since last year

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Currency speculators took
long bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time since July 2010
in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $1.77
billion in the week ended September 13, from a net short
position of $3.94 billion a week earlier.
Speculators have been dollar short since July 6, 2010,
according to Reuters calculations.
The biggest changes were from speculators increasing their
short positions in the euro and the pound.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a bet its value will rise.
Non-commercial speculators increased net short positions in
the euro to 54,459 contracts in the week ended Sept 13,
according to the data, from 36,443 in the prior week.
The net position was comprised of 25,704 long contracts, a
drop of 7,463 contracts from the prior week, and 80,163 short
contracts, up 10,553 contracts.
Open interest stood at 264,500 contracts, up 54,985 from
the prior week. Non-commercial reportable long positions
represented 9.7 percent of open interest, while non-commercial
reportable short positions were 30.3 percent of open interest.
Open interest is taken as a sign of the strength in a given
price movement though not an indication of direction.
Increasing open interest is said by analysts to illustrate
strength behind the price movement, while a drop shows
weakening price movement.
A rise in open interest also indicates that the security is
being actively traded while a decline would show less
activity.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week
Long 53,778 48,125
Short 18,823 15,338
Net 34,955 32,787
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week
Long 25,704 33,167
Short 80,163 69,610
Net -54,459 -36,443
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week
Long 33,969 30,543
Short 60,162 43,763
Net -26,193 -13,220
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week
Long 10,409 12,589
Short 4,916 5,040
Net 5,493 7,549
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week
Long 17,337 18,441
Short 23,640 16,360
Net -6,303 2,081
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week
Long 50,014 62,247
Short 13,080 14,206
Net 36,934 48,041
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week
Long 20,939 34,163
Short 22,148 20,917
Net -1,209 13,246
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR(Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 9/13/11 week 9/06/11 week
Long 19,303 19,215
Short 1,639 1,545
Net 17,664 17,670
(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Andrew Hay)