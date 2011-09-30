Long dollar positions rise to highest since June 2010-CFTC

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Currency speculators increased bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since June 2010, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.38 billion in the week ended September 27, from net longs of $9.61 billion a week earlier.

Investors have been long the dollar for the last three weeks.

Reflecting persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, speculators raised their net short euro position to 82,473 contracts from shorts of 79,460 the previous week.

Net short sterling contracts rose to 64,010 from 59,755 in the prior week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week

Long 61,166 63,888

Short 18,844 18,271

Net 42,322 45,617

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week

Long 19,705 19,920

Short 102,178 99,380

Net -82,473 -79,460

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week

Long 14,288 14,106

Short 78,298 73,861

Net -64,010 -59,755

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week

Long 6,618 7,258

Short 4,194 3,037

Net 2,424 4,221

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week

Long 21,320 20,422

Short 41,870 25,880

Net -20,550 -5,458

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week

Long 29,422 39,049

Short 24,255 15,954

Net 5,167 23,095

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week

Long 10,211 8,251

Short 30,837 25,141

Net -20,626 -16,890

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

9/27/11 week 9/20/11 week

Long 14,475 16,511

Short 4,884 2,946

Net 9,591 13,565 (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)