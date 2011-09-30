版本:
中国
2011年 10月 1日

Long dollar positions rise to highest since June 2010-CFTC

 NEW YORK, Sept 30 Currency speculators
increased bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest since June
2010, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.38
billion in the week ended September 27, from net longs of $9.61
billion a week earlier.
 Investors have been long the dollar for the last three
weeks.   
 Reflecting persistent concerns about the euro zone debt
crisis, speculators raised their net short euro position to
82,473 contracts from shorts of 79,460 the previous week.
 Net short sterling contracts rose to 64,010 from 59,755 in
the prior week.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
     JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          9/27/11 week         9/20/11 week
Long          61,166               63,888
Short         18,844               18,271
Net           42,322               45,617
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          9/27/11 week         9/20/11 week
Long          19,705               19,920
Short        102,178               99,380
Net          -82,473              -79,460
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          9/27/11 week         9/20/11 week
Long          14,288               14,106
Short         78,298               73,861
Net          -64,010              -59,755
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          9/27/11 week         9/20/11 week
Long           6,618                7,258
Short          4,194                3,037
Net            2,424                4,221
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          9/27/11 week         9/20/11 week
Long          21,320               20,422
Short         41,870               25,880
Net          -20,550               -5,458
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          9/27/11 week         9/20/11 week
Long          29,422               39,049
Short         24,255               15,954
Net            5,167               23,095
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          9/27/11 week         9/20/11 week
Long          10,211                8,251
Short         30,837               25,141
Net          -20,626              -16,890
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          9/27/11 week         9/20/11 week
Long          14,475               16,511
Short          4,884                2,946
Net            9,591               13,565
 (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

