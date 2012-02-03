U.S. dollar longs fall to lowest since November-CFTC

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
NEW YORK Feb 3 Currency speculators trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, falling to their lowest since the week of Nov. 22, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net-long position fell to $14.22 billion in the week ended Jan. 31, from $20.09 billion the previous week.
Euro short positioning also declined, falling to 157,546 contracts from the previous week's record of 171,347 contracts.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.