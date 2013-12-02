版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 05:20 BJT

Speculators increase long dollar bets in latest week

NEW YORK Dec 2 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose for a fourth straight week to $20.39 billion in the week ended Nov. 26, this highest since the week ended Sept. 10 and up from $17.1 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

