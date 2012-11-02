版本:
Dollar hits 6-mth high vs yen, 3-week peak vs euro after jobs data

NEW YORK Nov 2 The dollar hit a six-month high against the yen and a three-week peak versus the euro on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month.

The unemployment rate, however, ticked higher. .

THe dollar hit a high of 80.67 yen, a six-month high, and was last at 80.66, up 0.7 percent. The euro, meanwhile, fell to a low of $1.2847, a three-week trough. It was last at $1.2856, down 0.7 percent.

