Euro hits one-week high vs franc after comments by SNB's Jordan

NEW YORK Jan 25 The euro touched a one-week high against the Swiss franc on Friday after Swiss National Bank chairman Thomas Jordan said he expects further weakness in the Swiss currency.

He also said the franc remained overvalued and did not rule out further monetary policy measures to ensure currency stability. {ID:nWEA008C4]

The euro rose to a one-week peak of 1.2493 francs after Jordan's comments.
