Euro hits one-week high vs franc after comments by SNB's Jordan

BRIEF-Credit Suisse - CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK Jan 25 The euro touched a one-week high against the Swiss franc on Friday after Swiss National Bank chairman Thomas Jordan said he expects further weakness in the Swiss currency.
He also said the franc remained overvalued and did not rule out further monetary policy measures to ensure currency stability. {ID:nWEA008C4]
The euro rose to a one-week peak of 1.2493 francs after Jordan's comments.
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)