EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slips to weakest in 2012

By Peter Murphy

BRASILIA, April 19 Brazil's real fell to a new 2012 low versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the country's central bank surprised investors with a statement raising the possibility of interest rates falling more than originally expected this year.

The real fell 0.28 percent to 1.8836 per dollar on Thursday, its weakest since November. The central bank made a 75-basis-point cut in the Selic benchmark rate late Wednesday and left the door open for more cuts.

The government also bought back 1.67 billion reais ($885 million) in global 2016 and 2022 bonds denominated in the local currency, the Treasury said on Thursday. The move reflects the government's efforts to relieve pressure on the real as investors flock to Brazil seeking higher bond yields.

Brazil's government has said repeatedly this year it would act firmly to defend itself against a "tsunami" of foreign cash flowing into Brazil in search of higher returns while interest rates in developed countries remain near record lows.

The real, which has weakened 1.25 percent this year, should settle at around 1.90 to the dollar, said Marcos Trabbold, operations manager at foreign exchange brokerage B&T in Sao Paulo.

"Above this it would start to generate inflation so the government would have to give more thought to what they were doing," he said. He said that since the latest rate cut took the real interest rate in Brazil to around 3 percent, the country has become a less attractive destination for foreign funds.

Real interest rates are equal to the nominal interest rate minus inflation.

Tepid U.S. economic data which weighed on global stocks provided a morose backdrop to trading in Latin American currencies. Investors tend to tread more cautiously in riskier emerging markets when developed nation indicators look bearish.

Mexico's peso weakened 0.33 percent to 13.22 to the dollar while Chile's peso strengthened 0.08 percent to 488.2.