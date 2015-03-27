Franc fallout sparks prime broking shake-out

| LONDON, March 27
LONDON, March 27 Losses from the Swiss franc's
surge in January have triggered a shake-up in the "prime
broking" services that currency trading banks offer clients,
raising costs and leaving some smaller players struggling to
find feasible relationships.
The market's biggest player, Citigroup, has rationalised its
client base, jettisoning a number of smaller customers, and
rival top level banks have proved reticent in providing them
with an alternative home, several market sources said.
Smaller players are seen as more exposed to large swings in
markets, prompting higher demands on how much capital they hold
and the price they pay for their speculative exposure at banks.
"There has been a reality check," an industry source with
knowledge of the situation told Reuters, speaking on condition
of anonymity. "A lot of the smaller players are now finding it
difficult to find prime brokers."
Citi declined to give detailed numbers on the scale of its
prime broking business but its client base is understood to run
into the hundreds. Other major players include Deutsche Bank,
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Most of the big players have cut clients," said the head of
sales at one large investment house who uses Citi as his main
prime broker but has relationships with several others.
"Unless someone like JP Morgan, for example, steps up and
starts taking more of these clients on, the market is just going
to get smaller."
A broader rationalisation of prime broking relationships,
where banks provide huge leveraged credit and a conduit for
clients to trade on interbank markets, is already a year old,
driven by the Basel III regulatory regime brought in since 2008.
But sources at a range of firms including currency market IT
providers, hedge funds and banks say heavy losses that followed
the shock uncapping of the Swiss franc in mid-January have
helped drive a sea change in the fees major banks charge.
They say fees have risen from as little as $1 per million
dollars traded to as much as $9.
"A lot of people have been reaching out in search of new
relationships but the options are limited," said a senior
executive with one technology provider to banks and funds.
"Their margins are so small that even if the banks are not
formally terminating the relationships, the rise in brokerage
costs is enough to make it unworkable."
He said several players he had talked to had been turned
down by the prime-broking arms of JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.
All of the banks declined to comment.
Deutsche has said previously that it had always targeted
highly capitalised entities, while JP Morgan has been open about
the rise in prime broking costs under Basel III.
NO NAMES
Hedge fund industry figures, while wary of naming firms
involved, told Reuters the move had been driven both by actual
losses on the franc trade, and by changes in banks' risk
management in response. The abandonment of the franc's cap to
the euro triggered the biggest moves in major currencies of the
era of floating exchange rates.
"Some of the smaller funds and less diversified funds have
fallen by the wayside," said Buford Scott, co-founder and
managing partner at Stelrox Capital Management, a systematic
hedge fund with just $12 million in assets under management.
"In the case of the Swiss franc, a lot of people were
leaning on the peg and thinking it was a free option, and all of
a sudden it wasn't, and the rest is history."
He and other hedge fund managers said the firms under
pressure were likely to be those focused on bits of the market
which happened to have heavy exposure to the franc on the day.
Stelrox trades mainly on currencies alone, meaning its
portfolio and risk exposure is spread across more than 60
currencies, rather than a handful of the major pairs.
"There's more vulnerability with a more focused fund, say a
global macro fund which only has a few currency positions and
they're focused on one particular area," Scott said. "If that
goes well, great. If it doesn't, they may have a problem,
depending how big they've loaded up on it."
Kevin LoPrimo runs hedge fund services at Global Prime
Partners, which aggregates smaller HFT operations that banks now
refuse to deal with directly as prime brokers. He said he had
turned down 3 or 4 houses looking for business since Jan. 15.
"I've recently had more FX-only funds come to us, but we
don't provide services for them; it's very risky and there's
very low reward in it. There's more funds out there looking for
homes in that space," he said.
