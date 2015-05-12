Euro woes won't hurt its global reserve currency status - Nomura

LONDON May 12 Question marks over the euro's
prospects as a sought-after global reserve currency are
premature even though its presence in central bank's reserves is
likely to drop to historical lows, Nomura said on Tuesday.
A year-long slide in the euro and a recent move below zero
in many euro zone government bond yields has seen central banks
and sovereign wealth funds trim the amount of euros in their
portfolios, raising doubts over the euro's status as the most
sought-after currency after the U.S. dollar.
Latest International Monetary Fund data show the euro's
presence in reserves fell to 22.2 percent, the lowest since
2002. Many banks expect that share to fall below 20 percent and
Nomura said it could drop to 14 percent, below the historical
trough of 17 percent seen in 1999.
A steady decline in the euro's value against the dollar will
account for much of that, although outright selling by central
banks worldwide could run into more than $100 billion - a
significant flow out of the single currency, analysts say.
But Nomura said it was unlikely that all central banks,
especially those in Europe - such as the Danish and Swiss
central banks - would join forces in the sell-off and the euro
was unlikely to drop below parity against the dollar.
"Certain central banks, including EU member countries and
countries in EMEA with close trade links to the euro zone, are
likely to continue to hold substantial amounts of euros in their
portfolios," Nomura's global head of FX strategy, Jens Nordvig
said.
"If there is a limit to how much further the euro share of
FX reserves can fall, there may also be a limit to how long
central bank flow will be a major driver of the euro to the
downside. This is one reason why it may be hard for euro/dollar
to break parity in short order."
Nomura said that while negative yields had raised doubts
over the euro's status as a reserve currency, its position would
not be under threat, especially since China's yuan was a not a
realistic alternative.
Momentum to make the yuan a global reserve currency has been
building in recent months after China sent a strong message to
the IMF in March, urging that the yuan be included in its
special drawing rights (SDR) basket, promising it would strive
for further reforms and aim for full convertibility this year.
