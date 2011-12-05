ESMA warns retail investors about FX trading

LONDON Dec 5 The European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) on Monday warned retail investors
against using unauthorised firms offering foreign exchange
investments and flagged risks involved with currency trading.
ESMA said there was evidence in a few European Union
countries that some retail investors have suffered substantial
losses in this market.
"As for any investment in complex or volatile products,
investing in the foreign exchange market is not for the unwary
or risk-averse investor," the pan-European Union watchdog said
in a statement.
It added that investors should be aware of the main risks,
especially excessive volatility and extent of leverage they can
undertake.
ESMA was launched in January and has powers to issue
warnings and ban products as part of a consumer protection
mandate it was given by EU policymakers in a bid to restore
investor confidence that was dented by the financial crisis.
It is also looking to protect retail investors in other
areas such as exchange-traded-funds (ETFs).
Retail FX has grown over the last decade as brokers allowed
individual investors to take highly leveraged positions
previously only accessible to institutional investors.
Market participants estimate it now makes up 8-10 percent of
the daily spot forex turnover or $125-150 billion per day with
Japanese retail investors said to be the most active.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a global forum
for central banks, says retail investors are attracted to FX
trading due to long hours, deeper market liquidity, low
transaction costs and the ability to generate leverage.
Their growth has been mostly unregulated until recently when
regulators moved to tighten rules. Still, critics say
regulations in the euro zone are relatively lax.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
proposed retail customers executing trades through a broker
should post a 2 percent margin on major currency pairs and 5
percent on less liquid pairs. In Japan too, regulators have
tightened the leverage requirement on retail FX trades.
Some of the retail aggregators in the forex market include
New York headquartered FXCM,, European based Saxo Bank
and IG Markets, and Japanese based Gaitame.com.