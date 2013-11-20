Swedish and Norwegian crowns face rough ride into year-end

* Risk of falling prices, slow growth to hurt crowns

* Thin year-end liquidity likely to deepen losses

* Risk reversals indicate weakness for SEK and NOK

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 20 The Swedish and Norwegian crowns, which have lost some of their shine as the euro zone crisis has subsided, are likely to weaken further in the near term, hit by the risk of falling prices and slowing economic growth.

With Sweden seen cutting interest rates possibly as soon as next month, its currency may bear the brunt of the sell-off. But both could suffer as asset managers cut positions in the low volume typical of year-end trading.

While the two crowns were seen as safe havens during the euro zone crisis, they more often move in sync with currencies whose performance is linked to global growth.

So a sell-off could see both underperform the growth-related but more actively traded Australian and Canadian dollars, which should be supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy ultra-loose for some time.

And any unexpected withdrawal of that Fed stimulus in December would hurt them even more as investors gravitate towards the dollar.

"There is the risk of a further Scandie sell-off over the next six weeks," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at Danske Bank.

"We expect the Riksbank to cut rates on Dec. 17, and liquidity is often poor in the Scandinavian currency market in December. We have one-month forecasts for euro/Norwegian crown and euro/Swedish crown at 8.30 and 9.00, respectively."

On Wednesday, they were trading at 8.25 Norwegian crowns and 8.95 Swedish crowns.

For most of last year, investors fleeing the euro zone debt crisis piled into the two Nordic currencies, given both countries' sound public finances, high credit ratings and relatively stable banking systems.

In August 2012, the Swedish unit hit a 12-year high of 8.1790 per euro and the Norwegian hit a decade high of 7.25.

But the perception that the worst of the crisis has passed has since curbed demand for both.

The more recent threat of deflation in Sweden and the risk of slowing growth in Norway have given investors fresh incentive to sell. Deflation puts a brake on economic activity and usually leads central banks to cut interest rates.

Data last week showed consumer price inflation in Sweden was back in negative territory, leading more investors to price in an interest rate cut by the Riksbank. But Swedish interest rate markets <0#RIBA:> have yet to fully price in a repo rate cut next month.

And while figures from Norway on Tuesday showed economic growth picked up in the third quarter, the government and the central bank have successively cut their full-year forecasts. As a result, the Norges Bank could postpone any tightening in the coming year if growth falters. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Swedish CPI and euro/Swedish crown

link.reuters.com/vuz74v ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

FALLING PRICES

The two crowns are less actively traded than their European safe-haven peer the Swiss franc, which became the most sought-after European currency during the crisis, leaving export-driven Switzerland to battle deflation and slowing growth.

But Sweden could face such a scenario, in contrast to big oil exporter Norway.

Given the rapidly falling prices in the euro zone, Sweden's biggest trading partner, the market is positioning for more bad news for the Swedish crown.

"Since the market is not fully pricing in a cut, such a (cut) is likely to weigh on the Swedish crown," said Erica Blomgren, an analyst at SEB. The bank expects the crown to fall, with the euro/Swedish crown pair set to touch 9.05 crowns in December.

One-month euro/Swedish crown and euro/Norwegian crown risk reversals, which measure the relative demand for options on a currency rising or falling, are showing a bias for euro calls, or bets that it will gain against both.

Morgan Stanley analysts said a possible rate cut by the Riksbank and more policy easing by the European Central Bank would put pressure on Norges Bank to move in that direction.

A cut in rates would erode the yield advantage that these currencies offer over the euro and the U.S. dollar.

"Without liquidity as a buffer, holding Nordics as either a yield generator or safe haven becomes hard to justify," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer, Balazs Koranyi in Oslo, graphic and editing by Nigel Stephenson and Hugh Lawson)