Negative Swiss rates may not take much shine off franc as safe-haven

* Swiss safe-haven status suffers a setback
* SNB move sets franc on path of weakness vs dollar
* Triggers talk ECB may ease policy in January
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 18 The Swiss National Bank's move to
push interest rates into negative territory is unlikely to rob
the franc of its safe-haven status among those fleeing riskier
assets and the Russian crisis, but it may force a rethink among
pension funds.
Other low-risk assets including core government bonds like
German bunds and U.S. Treasuries, the yen, the U.S. dollar, and
gold could be the potential winners at the expense of the Swiss
franc among these longer-term and risk-averse investors,
analysts said.
In any case, with the U.S. Federal Reserve set to tighten
policy some time next year, in contrast to the SNB's policy
direction, the Swiss franc is likely to face prolonged weakness
against the more liquid dollar.
The SNB move, which takes effect on Jan. 22, will make
holding Swiss assets more expensive and less attractive for
long-term investors like central banks, who hold $17 billion in
Swiss franc assets, and pension funds.
"Pension funds are the ones at most risk as they hold the
Swiss franc as a safe-haven asset. Their speed of response is
generally subdued," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at
Societe Generale, New York.
SNB data shows Switzerland attracted 1.4 trillion Swiss
francs ($1.43 trillion) in direct investments and another 1.2
trillion francs in portfolio investments as of the end of the
second quarter of 2014.
Outflows are lower, leaving a significant capital buffer
that makes the franc a safe-haven asset for global investors.
The SNB said on Thursday that a number of factors, like the
Russian crisis, have led to more demand for safe-haven
investments. It added that the introduction of negative rates
would check upward pressure on the currency.
The central bank capped the franc at 1.20 francs per euro
over three years ago to protect the economy from
deflation and has pledged to defend that level come what may.
It intervened in currency markets in the past few days for
the first time in two years, as the Swiss franc rose to a
27-month high against the euro and threatened to breach the cap.
RAISES THE STAKES FOR THE ECB
Analysts said if the euro comes under further downside
pressure in the months ahead, the cap is likely to be threatened
which could undermine the latest measures.
"The SNB will therefore be watching closely the euro's
reaction to the possibility of quantitative easing from the
European Central Bank," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
She added that the SNB will also be nervously eying the
political situation in Greece and related safe haven demand.
Jonathan Webb, head of currency strategy at Jefferies, said
the franc would continue to see speculative inflows as long as
the Russian crisis persisted.
"Next year, though, once the Federal Reserve starts
tightening policy, we could see the Swiss franc come under
pressure," he said. The Swiss franc fell to a more than two-year
low against the dollar on Thursday in the immediate
aftermath of the SNB announcement.
The prospect of higher U.S. rates could make the Swiss franc
one of the main currencies to borrow in to fund long dollar
positions in January, Societe Generale's Galy added.
The SNB's negative rates take effect on Jan 22, the date of
the ECB's next meeting, triggering analyst speculation that the
ECB could ease policy then, which in turn could put more
downward pressure on the euro and threaten the cap.
"I don't think that's a coincidence," said Jan von Gerich,
chief fixed income analyst at Nordea. "It adds to expectations
that the ECB will deliver in January."
The prospect of the SNB having to recycle euros bought to
curb franc strength has supported euro zone government bonds,
especially those of low-risk but higher-yielding countries such
as France and Belgium.
"The net effect should be positive for euro zone bonds
because the ECB flows would be much bigger than any SNB flows,"
he said.
($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia and Jemima Kelly;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)