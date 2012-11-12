Euro falls to two-month low versus safe-haven Swiss franc

LONDON Nov 12 The euro fell to a two-month low
against the safe-haven Swiss franc on Monday on worries about
Greece's debt, with a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
unlikely to agree on the release of fresh bailout funds.
The euro fell to 1.20525 francs on trading
platform EBS, its lowest level in two months and down marginally
on the day. Traders cited bids at 1.2050 francs which could
offer some near term support to the euro.
Pressure to strike a deal on Greece is growing as Athens has
to redeem 5 billion euros worth of treasury bills on Nov. 16 and
had been counting on cash from the next aid tranche.
