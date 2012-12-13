Swiss franc edges up versus euro after SNB announcement

LONDON Dec 13 The Swiss franc edged higher
against the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank said
it was sticking to its cap on the Swiss currency of 1.20 francs
per euro.
The SNB reiterated it was prepared to buy unlimited amounts
of foreign currency.
The euro dropped to match the day's low at 1.2105
francs from around 1.2117 before the announcement.
The franc has weakened in recent days as Swiss banks said
they would impose negative interest rates on deposits.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)