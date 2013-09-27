Swiss franc hits 7-1/2 month high versus weaker dollar

LONDON, Sept 27 The Swiss franc rose to a seven-and-a-half month high against the dollar on Friday, boosted by solid Swiss sentiment data while wrangling over the U.S. budget put the dollar under broad selling pressure.

The KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy's performance in about six months' time, rose more than expected to reach its highest level since November 2012, suggesting the economy will continue to gather steam.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to a low of 0.90765 francs, its lowest since early February, according to EBS data.

The euro also hit a three-month low against the Swiss currency of 1.2258 francs.

