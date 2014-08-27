版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 27日 星期三 16:59 BJT

Euro falls to 19-month low versus Swiss franc on easing bets

LONDON Aug 27 The euro dropped to a 19-month low against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, hit by growing expectations the European Central Bank will resort to quantitative easing in coming months to ward off the threat of deflation.

The euro fell as 10-year German government bond yields hit a record low of 0.916 percent, passing the previous record of 0.926 percent hit on Monday.

The euro hit 1.20715 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest since early January 2013, and down 0.1 percent on the day. A sustained drop could test the Swiss National Bank's three-year old pledge to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐