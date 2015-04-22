SNB move on negative rates sends Swiss franc sharply lower

LONDON, April 22 The Swiss franc fell 1 percent
against the dollar and dropped against the euro on Wednesday
after the Swiss National Bank said it was reducing considerably
the number of institutions exempt from negative rates on cash
deposits held at the central bank.
Analysts said the move increased the chances that the SNB
could take interest rates deeper into negative territory,
especially if flows into the safe-haven Swiss franc increase due
to Greece's debt problems in the euro zone.
The dollar rose 1 percent against the Swiss franc to
trade at 0.9655 francs, while the euro was up 0.8 percent at
1.0335 francs. The euro had fallen to its lowest in
nearly three months on Tuesday, on growing expectations that
Greece could default and eventually leave the currency union.
"The SNB move to tighten its rule on sight deposits
increases the odds that it will go for more negative interest
rates, especially faced with the risk of a Greek event," said
Sebastien Gely, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
The SNB charges 0.75 percent on some Swiss franc deposits to
try to deter speculative flows into the currency. This measure
has also hit Swiss savers and the 673 billion Swiss franc ($700
billion) pension fund industry, which is subject to fees on its
franc deposits.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)