Dollar hits 1-mth high vs Swiss franc on US deal expectations

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding intends to set up new centre of expertise, to cut around 90 jobs
* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division
LONDON Oct 15 The dollar rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday as optimism that a deal to avert U.S. debt default would soon be reached dimmed appetite for safe-haven currencies.
The dollar rose to 0.91455 francs, its highest level since September 18, and up 0.4 percent on the day.
The dollar index was up 0.33 percent at 80.534.
* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division
ZURICH, March 30 Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.
March 30 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately-held Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million to expand its business of making minimally invasive heart devices.