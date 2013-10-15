版本:
Dollar hits 1-mth high vs Swiss franc on US deal expectations

LONDON Oct 15 The dollar rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday as optimism that a deal to avert U.S. debt default would soon be reached dimmed appetite for safe-haven currencies.

The dollar rose to 0.91455 francs, its highest level since September 18, and up 0.4 percent on the day.

The dollar index was up 0.33 percent at 80.534.

