Swiss franc rises to 1-week high after SNB announcement

LONDON, Sept 18 The Swiss franc rose to a
one-week high against the euro on Thursday, after the Swiss
National Bank refrained from steps to weaken the currency,
confounding some investors' expectations of a cut in deposit
rates to negative.
The euro fell to 1.2065 francs, down 0.2 percent
on the day, having traded at 1.2112 before the SNB announcement.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 0.9375 francs, having
traded at around 0.9406 beforehand.
The SNB kept its interest rate target unchanged and the
euro/Swiss franc floor unchanged at 1.20 francs per euro. It
said it was ready to intervene in the currency market and take
further measures immediately if necessary.
An interest rate cut, including taking the deposit rate
deeper into negative territory, by the European Central Bank two
weeks ago, as well a new scheme to push money into the flagging
euro zone economy, had put renewed pressure on the SNB efforts
to stem the franc's strength.
