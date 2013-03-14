版本:
Swiss franc falls to 6-month low versus dollar

LONDON, March 14 The Swiss franc fell to a six-month low against the dollar on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank warned about downside risks to the economy and said was ready to take more easing steps if necessary.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent on the day to hit 0.95535 francs, its highest since early September.

The franc briefly rose earlier after the SNB kept its 2013 growth forecasts unchanged but quickly turned lower on further comments that stoked expectations it may ease policy again. The SNB also warned the Swiss franc was still high.

