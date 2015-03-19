Swiss franc strengthens after SNB keeps rates on hold

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
LONDON, March 19 The Swiss franc strengthened on Thursday after the country's central bank decided against moving its benchmark interest rate further below zero, keeping it at -0.25 percent.
The euro fell to 1.0570 francs from around 1.0625 francs just before the Swiss National Bank's decision, down around 0.5 percent on the day.
The SNB's decision was in line with market expectations, and the euro's fall was part of its broader fall as traders lightened positions after the single currency's surge on Wednesday, its biggest rise against the dollar in six years.
The SNB said the franc remained significantly over-valued and should continue to weaken over time. It also slashed its growth and inflation forecasts, a response to the franc's surge in mid-January after the SNB scrapped its cap against the euro. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever,; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.