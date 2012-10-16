CORRECTED-SNB's diversification out of euro unlikely to stop

(Corrects date in 10th paragraph to Oct. 31)

* SNB likely to cut exposure to euro

* Seen buying more Aussie, Swedish crown and sterling

* Euro's gains seen fleeting, likely to weaken vs franc

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 16 The Swiss National Bank is buying fewer euros to enforce its currency policy, but diversification of its reserves out of the euro and into the Australian dollar, British pound and Swedish crown is unlikely to stop.

The euro stands 0.7 percent higher than the ceiling of 1.20 francs per euro which the SNB imposed in September last year. The central bank is still intervening even though the euro's recent gains have seen the monthly pace of SNB reserve accumulation slow to a trickle compared with June and July.

Since the SNB pledged to buy unlimited amounts of euros and protect the Swiss franc ceiling, its foreign exchange reserves have ballooned, to 429.30 billion francs in September -- 1-1/2 times bigger than they were a year ago.

It holds 60 percent of its reserves in euros and 22 percent in dollars, latest data shows, with smaller holdings in yen and sterling. In recent months, it has been increasing its share of less-liquid currencies such as the Australian dollar and the Swedish crown and analysts say this is likely to continue.

Ned Rumpeltin, G-10 currency strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, said that while the SNB's buying had slowed, it had built a sizeable exposure to the single currency which it would want to reduce in coming months.

"We think they are going to want to bring this percentage down in the weeks ahead and their selling of euros against most major currencies other than the dollar could gather pace."

The share in SNB reserves of "other currencies", believed to include the Aussie and crown, rose to 3.5 percent in the second quarter of 2012 from 2.8 percent in early 2011, reflecting diversification out of the euro.

The central bank has also bought the South Korean won this year, and said in June it was evaluating other options.

In early 2010, when the euro's share in the reserves topped 60 percent, the SNB began to cut the exposure. Its data showed it reduced the euro's share to just over 50 percent in the first quarter of 2012, from 70 percent in the second quarter of 2010.

The SNB will release third-quarter reserves allocation data on Oct. 31.

STEADY SELLER OF EUROS

International Monetary Fund figures show the euro's share of global reserves increased as central banks' allocations rose in the second quarter, despite the still unresolved euro zone debt crisis.

While central banks from emerging countries lowered their euro exposure, major central banks -- mainly the SNB, analysts say -- raised their holdings.

Evan Brown, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said the SNB's accumulation does not reflect a preference for holding euros.

"Quite the opposite actually - the SNB is interested in actively reducing its large euro exposure," Brown said, adding that its purchases were necessary to defend the ceiling.

While risks of a euro zone break-up have diminished since European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes to protect the euro in late July, analysts say reserve managers and sovereign wealth funds remain concerned about debt-laden Greece and the euro zone's gloomy economic outlook.

Currency traders say the SNB will therefore keep selling euros against currencies like the Australian dollar, the Swedish crown and the British pound at higher levels.

That could jeopardise recent gains that the euro has notched up against these currencies. The euro has recovered from a record low against the Australian dollar and August's decade low against the Swedish crown.

Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura, expects the euro to ease in coming months, exerting upward pressure on the Swiss franc. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)