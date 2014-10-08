FX COLUMN-Short Swiss francs/long Mexico peso may yield returns

-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The
opinions expressed are his own --
By Neal Kimberley
LONDON, Oct 8 Selling the Swiss franc versus the
Mexican peso may not be an everyday foreign exchange play but
divergent economic outlooks coupled with a positive yield might
make it attractive to some forex traders.
Mexico's central bank cut interest rates to a record low in
June, but at 3 percent that's a world away from Switzerland's
zero rate policy and the possible resort to negative interest
rates alluded to by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Sept.
29.
Switzerland's policymakers will have noted the country's
first fall in consumer prices - down 0.1 percent in September -
since February.
The deflationary pressure was imported, with the price of
goods brought into Switzerland falling by 1.2 percent compared
to the same month last year, while domestic goods prices posted
growth of 0.3 percent.
Swiss inflation graphic: link.reuters.com/kuj84s
A weaker Swiss franc, which negative rates would hasten,
would lean against imported inflation by making the cost of
foreign currency-denominated imports more expensive in local
currency terms.
Mexican policymakers face quite opposite problems.
Calls for significant increases in the minimum wage, if
implemented, could "trigger a chain reaction on inflation
expectations", the deputy head of the central bank warned late
last month.
Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of
September slowed to 4.21 percent, below the 4.23 percent rate
reached in the second half of August, but stayed above the
central bank's 4 percent target ceiling.
Mexican inflation graphic: link.reuters.com/quw76s
Analysts polled by Reuters on Oct. 3 subsequently raised
their expectations for Mexican inflation this year and next.
However, Banco de Mexico governor Agustin Carstens, governor
of Mexico's central bank, said on Wednesday he could see the
peso strengthening thanks to the country's strong
economic fundamentals.
Consumer confidence in Mexico is high, hitting a three month
high in September
With vehicle and auto part manufacturing making up some 20
percent of Mexico's manufactured exports, it is noteworthy that
Mexican auto production and overseas sales both rose in
September compared to the same month last year.
A short Swiss francs, long Mexican pesos position may have
some merit.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)