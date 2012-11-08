FX trading on Thomson Reuters platform falls in October

LONDON Nov 8 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell by 23 percent in October from a year earlier, company data
showed on Thursday.
The average daily volume traded in October was $120 billion,
down from $155 billion in October 2011 and a decrease from the
$133 billion recorded in September.
Trading volumes at EBS, the other main interbank dealing
platform owned by interdealer broker ICAP Plc, also
declined in October.
Data released on Wednesday showed average daily foreign
exchange spot volume traded on EBS in October dropped 46 percent
from year-ago levels to $92.6 billion.
Market players said low volatility in the currency markets
was weighing on trading volumes. Frustration with high-speed
computer algorithms operating on the major dealing platforms was
also contributing to the decline.
Thomson Reuters has started to publish volumes on FXall
after completing the purchase of the electronic foreign exchange
platform in August.
Average daily volumes at FXall rose to $94 billion in
October from $86 billion a year ago.