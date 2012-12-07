Thomson Reuters FX volumes fall 26 pct year-on-year in Nov

LONDON Dec 7 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell by 26 percent in November from a year earlier, company data
showed on Friday.
The average daily volume traded in November also dropped 7.5
percent from the previous month. Volumes traded dropped to $111
billion, from $120 billion in October and way below the $150
billion recorded in November 2011.
Trading volumes at EBS, a platform owned by interdealer
broker ICAP Plc and a competitor to the Thomson Reuters
platform, declined 28 percent in November from a year ago. But
volumes in the EBS platform rose from a month earlier.
Market players say low volatility in currency markets and
increased job cuts by banks across the globe has weighed on
trading volumes. Frustration with high-speed computer algorithms
operating on the major dealing platforms was also contributing
to the decline.
Thomson Reuters also publishes volumes on FXall since
completing the purchase of the electronic foreign exchange
platform in August.
Average daily volumes at FXall rose to $95 billion in
November from $82 billion a year ago and $94 billion in October.