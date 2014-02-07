Yuan trading lifts Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes

LONDON Feb 7 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
rose 27 percent in January from a month earlier, helped by a
rise in Chinese yuan trading, the company said on Friday.
Average daily spot volumes were $117 billion, the highest
level since last summer, although they are still below the $126
billion recorded a year ago.
Traded volumes of the Chinese yuan on Matching and
FXall climbed to record highs, becoming the seventh most traded
pair by volume on Matching.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform owned by
Thomson Reuters, average daily volumes rose 23 percent
month-on-month to $123 billion, compared with $109 billion
recorded a year ago.
The platform also set a record high for a single day's
traded volume of $197 billion on Jan. 29, as Turkey and South
Africa aggressively raised interest rates to support their
currencies.
Data earlier this week showed average spot volumes traded on
the EBS platform rose by 23 percent in January from the previous
month, driven mainly by emerging markets and non-deliverable
forwards.