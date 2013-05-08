Thomson Reuters FX volumes fall slightly in April from March

LONDON May 8 Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms fell slightly in April from a month earlier, company data showed on Wednesday.

Average daily spot volumes were $130 billion in April, down from $131 billion in March and unchanged compared with April 2012.

On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes fell to $108 billion in April from $110 billion in March. Still, volumes were up 21 percent from April 2012 when they were $89 billion.

Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said volumes rose by 7 percent in April.

EBS, which is the leading liquidity provider for the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc, said their volumes were up mainly due to aggressive monetary easing in Japan announced on April 4.