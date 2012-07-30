N.American average daily volume up YOY in April 2012-FX Committee

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 30 The average daily turnover in over-the-counter foreign exchange instruments was at $859.8 billion in April 2012, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve-sponsored Foreign Exchange Committee. That was a 0.5 percent increase from April 2011, but down from the $977 billion reported in February for October, 2011.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017