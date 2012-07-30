版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 21:26 BJT

N.American average daily volume up YOY in April 2012-FX Committee

NEW YORK, July 30 The average daily turnover in over-the-counter foreign exchange instruments was at $859.8 billion in April 2012, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve-sponsored Foreign Exchange Committee. That was a 0.5 percent increase from April 2011, but down from the $977 billion reported in February for October, 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐