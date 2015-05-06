EBS currency volumes dip in April

LONDON May 6 Foreign exchange spot volumes on
the EBS trading platform fell back below $100 billion a day on
average in April compared with March, an at times frantic
retreat into the dollar at the end of the month failing to prod
volumes higher.
Trading on EBS - the main venue for banks and other major
institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the
dollar - still rose 41 percent compared with a year ago, when
the platform was just emerging from a prolonged drop in volumes.
But volumes on the ICAP-owned service, which
competes with Thomson Reuters, Germany's 360T and a
handful of smaller providers, fell 15 percent to $96.9 billion
in April compared with $114.5 billion a day in March.
The figures all reflect a recovery since the middle of last
year in the volatility of currency rates that traders rely on to
drive client interest and returns.
Figures from settlement service CLS last week showed overall
volumes in the world's largest financial market rose to $5.15
trillion a day in March, from $4.87 trillion in February.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham, editing by
Anirban Nag Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)