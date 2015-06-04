EBS daily trading volumes steady below $100 billion in May

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
LONDON, June 4 Foreign exchange spot volumes on the EBS trading platform were almost unchanged at $95.9 billion a day in May compared with April, owner ICAP said in a statement on Thursday.
Trading on EBS - the main venue for banks and other major institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar - rose 30 percent compared with a year ago, when the platform was just emerging from a prolonged drop in volumes.
But the volumes on EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters , Germany's 360T and a handful of smaller providers, were well below peaks of just under $130 billion a day hit in January and some months last year. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures