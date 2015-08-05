EBS currency volumes down 20 pct in July, still up on year

LONDON Aug 5 Foreign exchange trading volumes
on the EBS trading platform fell by a fifth last month as the
market hit the start of a summer lull, falling to an average of
$82 billion a day from $101 billion in June, parent company ICAP
said.
Trading on EBS - the main venue for banks and other major
institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the
dollar - was still up 16 percent on a year ago, when the
platform was just emerging from a prolonged drop in volumes.
The average for the 12 months to the end of July rose to
$106.3 billion, up 36 percent compared to a year earlier.
The figures all reflect a recovery since the middle of last
year in the volatility of currency rates that traders rely on to
drive client interest, returns and volumes on platform like EBS
or competitors Thomson Reuters, CME and
Hotspot.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Greg Mahlich)