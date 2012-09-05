Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes fall sharply in August

LONDON, Sept 5 Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms slumped in August, falling more than 30 percent from a year earlier, company data showed on Wednesday.

The average daily volume traded in August was $115 billion, down from $166 billion in the same month last year. Volumes were also down 11 percent from the $130 billion recorded in July.

Although August is traditionally a quiet month in foreign exchange markets, the sharp fall in volumes suggested traders are seeking alternatives to the two primary interbank dealing platforms, Thomson Reuters and EBS, owned by interdealer broker ICAP Plc.

Market players said low volatility in the currency markets, in part stemming from uncertainty over how policymakers plan to tackle the euro zone crisis, was also weighing on volumes.

The latest data from the EBS website showed average daily spot volumes in July were down 41 percent from the same time a year earlier.