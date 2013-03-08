FX daily volumes rise nearly 9 pct in February - CLS data

LONDON, March 8 Average daily volumes in the
foreign exchange market rose by 8.6 percent in February from the
previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed
on Friday.
February's rise was however less dramatic than the 40
percent surge in average daily volumes in January.
The average daily value of transactions submitted to CLS
slipped to $5.17 trillion, 0.4 percent lower from $5.19 trillion
in January. Still, the average daily value of transactions was
up 8.6 percent from a year ago, when it totalled $4.76 trillion.
Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and
aggregation services, rose to 1,351,490 from 1,244,505 In
January. That was a 29.7 percent rise from February last year
when volumes totalled 1,041,992.
The figures from CLS seemed to mirror a similar rise in the
leading spot foreign exchange trading platforms.
Data released earlier this week showed daily spot foreign
exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing
platforms rose 9 percent month-on-month in February, while those
traded on the EBS trading platform rose five percent.