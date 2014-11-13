Thomson Reuters FX volumes rise 20 pct year-on-year in October

LONDON Nov 13 Foreign exchange volumes on
currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters rose by over 20
percent year-on-year to $373.7 billion a day in October,
extending a recovery in trading activity to a second straight
month.
The rise in volumes comes as the Bank of Japan stunned
markets in the end of October with another round of monetary
easing. That led to a surge in volumes across most foreign
exchange platforms.
Daily spot foreign exchange volumes on Thomson Reuters'
competitor, EBS, which has a dominant share of business in the
dollar, yen and the euro, hit a three-year high of $250
billion on Oct. 31, the day the Bank of Japan announced the
decision to do more quantitative easing.
Average spot daily volumes on Thomson Reuters platforms in
October were at $134.8 billion, lower than the $144.2 billion
clocked in September.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)