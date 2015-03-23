Daily FX volumes plunge in February after volatile start to year

| LONDON, March 23
LONDON, March 23 Average daily volumes in the
global foreign exchange market fell in February after soaring
the previous month in the wake of Switzerland's shock removal of
its currency cap, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on
Monday.
The value of all transactions through the CLS system, which
is used almost universally by the banking industry to process or
settle trades on most major currencies, fell 8.3 percent to
$4.87 trillion a day, from $5.31 trillion in January.
That was also down on the $5.15 trillion a day seen in the
world's largest and most liquid financial market in the same
month last year.
January was turbulent for the FX market, with the shock move
on Jan. 15 by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its cap on the
franc against the euro driving the biggest day's trading ever by
some measures, worth more than $9 billion on the day.
Volatility also spiked on Jan. 22, when the
European Central Bank announced a quantitative easing programme
which, though long-awaited, surprised markets with its size: 1.1
trillion euros of bond purchases over 18 months.
"The FX market moved to a period of notably lower volatility
during the month of February following the unprecedented
movements that followed the Swiss National Bank's announcement
on 15 January," said David Puth, CEO of CLS. "As a result,
average daily input volumes in CLS for February decreased."
Input volumes submitted to CLS -- the number of instructions
received by the system on a given day for future settlement --
were down 16.5 percent month-on-month, the company said.
Both Thomson Reuters and EBS, among the industry's biggest
trading platforms, reported monthly falls in foreign exchange
volumes in February, following surges the previous month.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)