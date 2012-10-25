版本:
Dollar pares gains vs Japanese yen, falls below 80 level

NEW YORK Oct 25 The dollar pared gains versus the Japanese yen on Thursday, retreating from its highest level in four months.

The dollar fell to 79.93 and last traded at 79.98 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The dollar had earlier hit a high of 80.33, its highest since June 25, as expectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week had investors broadly selling the Japanese currency.

