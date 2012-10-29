版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 00:03 BJT

Dollar touches session high against the yen

NEW YORK Oct 29 The dollar rose to a session high against the yen on Monday ahead of a Bank of Japan policy review on Tuesday at which the Japanese central bank is expected to further ease monetary policy..

The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 79.80, the session peak.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐