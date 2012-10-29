Dollar touches session high against the yen

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Oct 29 The dollar rose to a session high against the yen on Monday ahead of a Bank of Japan policy review on Tuesday at which the Japanese central bank is expected to further ease monetary policy..
The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 79.80, the session peak.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.