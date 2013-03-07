版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 00:46 BJT

Dollar climbs to highest vs yen since August 2009

NEW YORK, March 7 The dollar rallied to its highest against the yen since August, 2009, using Reuters data, on expectations of aggressive easing from the Bank of Japan in the future.

The dollar was last up 1 percent against the yen at 94.95 yen with the session peak at 95.06 yen.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐