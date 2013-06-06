U.S. dollar drops 3 pct vs yen, briefly falls below 96 yen

NEW YORK, June 6 The dollar plunged three
percent against the yen on Thursday, briefly dipping below 96,
as investors sold the greenback on worries about Friday's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report.
Investors have built massive long positions on the dollar on
the expectation that some upbeat U.S. economic data would lead
to a reduction of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program. But
recent U.S. data has been inconsistent at best.
The dollar fell to 95.96 yen yen, down 3 percent on
the day. That was lowest since mid-April. It was last at 96.35
yen, down 2.7 percent.
The greenback also slid against the euro, Swiss franc,
sterling, Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars.