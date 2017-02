NEW YORK, April 10 The dollar and the euro touched fresh multi-week lows against the yen on Tuesday as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields underscored worries about the global economy and the Bank of Japan said it was not considering more monetary stimulus.

Investors seeking safety drove the dollar to as low as 80.65 yen, the greenback's lowest since early March.

The euro traded as low as 105.47 yen, its lowest since Feb. 22.