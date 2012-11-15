Yen extends losses versus dollar and euro

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON Nov 15 The dollar and euro extended gains to rise more than 1 percent against the yen on Thursday as expectations of more aggressive monetary easing from Japan in future weighed broadly on the Japanese currency.
The dollar rose to a fresh 6-1/2 month high of 81.17 yen on trading platform EBS, taking out reported stop loss orders at 81.05 yen. Traders said there was talk of an options barrier at 81.50 yen.
The euro climbed 1.3 percent on the day to a near two-week high of 103.53 yen.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.