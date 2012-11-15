版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 18:28 BJT

Yen extends losses versus dollar and euro

LONDON Nov 15 The dollar and euro extended gains to rise more than 1 percent against the yen on Thursday as expectations of more aggressive monetary easing from Japan in future weighed broadly on the Japanese currency.

The dollar rose to a fresh 6-1/2 month high of 81.17 yen on trading platform EBS, taking out reported stop loss orders at 81.05 yen. Traders said there was talk of an options barrier at 81.50 yen.

The euro climbed 1.3 percent on the day to a near two-week high of 103.53 yen.

