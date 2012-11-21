版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三 15:57 BJT

Dollar rises to 7-1/2 month high vs the yen

The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, to hit a 7-1/2 month high after Japan exports fell for a fifth month running in October, adding to recession worries and speculation of more monetary easing.

The dollar rose to 82.12 yen its highest since early April and breaking past a reported option barrier at 82 yen. Traders cited more stop-loss buy orders above 82.15 yen.

