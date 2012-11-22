Yen extends losses to hit 7-1/2 month low versus dollar

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Nov 22 The yen fell to a 7-1/2 month low against the dollar on Thursday pressured by growing speculation that the Bank of Japan would aggressively ease monetary policy in coming months.
The yen also dropped to a 7-1/2 month low against the high-yielding Australian dollar with the Aussie also bolstered by decent Chinese data.
The dollar rose to 82.745 yen, its highest level since April 4 and up 0.25 percent on the day.
The Aussie rose to 85.85 yen.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------