Yen extends losses to hit 7-1/2 month low versus dollar

LONDON Nov 22 The yen fell to a 7-1/2 month low against the dollar on Thursday pressured by growing speculation that the Bank of Japan would aggressively ease monetary policy in coming months.

The yen also dropped to a 7-1/2 month low against the high-yielding Australian dollar with the Aussie also bolstered by decent Chinese data.

The dollar rose to 82.745 yen, its highest level since April 4 and up 0.25 percent on the day.

The Aussie rose to 85.85 yen.