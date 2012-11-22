版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 22日 星期四 16:47 BJT

Euro rises to 6-1/2 momth high against the yen

LONDON Nov 22 The euro rose to a 6-1/2 month high against the yen on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected French PMI and a mixed set of German activity data helped the single currency.

The yen was also under pressure on speculation the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy in coming months. Traders said a large Japanese bank sold a chunk of yen against the dollar , pushing the Japanese currency lower.

The euro rose to 106.42, its highest level since early May, up 0.5 percent on the day.

