Yen rises against euro and dollar after Japan earthquake

LONDON Dec 7 The yen rose against the dollar and the euro on Friday after a powerful earthquake struck Tokyo, triggering some safe-haven inflows into the Japanese currency.

The dollar fell to a session low of 82.175 on trading platform EBS, from around 82.35 beforehand. It then recovered to trade at 82.30 yen, still down 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro also fell to a session low of 106.21 yen with traders citing selling by macro-funds after news of the earthquake and subsequent Tsunami warning. It was last trading at 106.45 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The euro's losses against the yen also dragged the single currency to a nine-day low against the dollar of $1.29185 .