Yen rises against euro and dollar after Japan earthquake

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Dec 7 The yen rose against the dollar and the euro on Friday after a powerful earthquake struck Tokyo, triggering some safe-haven inflows into the Japanese currency.
The dollar fell to a session low of 82.175 on trading platform EBS, from around 82.35 beforehand. It then recovered to trade at 82.30 yen, still down 0.1 percent on the day.
The euro also fell to a session low of 106.21 yen with traders citing selling by macro-funds after news of the earthquake and subsequent Tsunami warning. It was last trading at 106.45 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.
The euro's losses against the yen also dragged the single currency to a nine-day low against the dollar of $1.29185 .
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact