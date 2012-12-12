版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 16:29 BJT

Dollar rises to 8-month high versus struggling yen

LONDON Dec 12 The U.S. dollar rose to its highest in eight months against the yen on Wednesday boosted by bets the Bank of Japan will take more aggressive easing steps after a likely victory of the Liberal Democratic Party in the country's election on Sunday.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent on the day to 82.895 yen, its highest level since early April on reported buying by macro funds. Traders cited option barriers at 83 yen.

