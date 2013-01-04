Dollar at 2-1/2 yr high versus yen, eyes 88 yen level

FOREX-Dollar falls from three-week high after Fed minutes
* Shrinking Fed balance sheet this year warranted -minutes (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments)
LONDON Jan 4 The dollar rose to its highest in nearly 2-1/2 years on Friday on mounting expectations the Bank of Japan will adopt more aggressive easing while the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showed growing reticence about further asset purchases.
The dollar was up 0.8 percent at 87.96 yen in early London trade, with traders citing option barriers at 88 yen and offers to sell the dollar layered above that.
The dollar's gains against the yen saw the dollar index climb to a six-week high of 80.723.
