Dollar hits near four-year high versus yen

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, April 8 The dollar hit a near four-year high against the yen on Monday as the Bank of Japan embarked on its aggressive stimulus plan by buying government bonds.
The dollar rose 1.4 percent on the day to 99.03 yen, its highest level since May 2009 and taking out a reported options barrier at 99 yen.
The euro also extended gains, rising 1.4 percent on the day to 128.70 yen, its highest level since January 2010.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Euro touches 3-week low vs dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.