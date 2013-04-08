Dollar hits near four-year high versus yen

LONDON, April 8 The dollar hit a near four-year high against the yen on Monday as the Bank of Japan embarked on its aggressive stimulus plan by buying government bonds.

The dollar rose 1.4 percent on the day to 99.03 yen, its highest level since May 2009 and taking out a reported options barrier at 99 yen.

The euro also extended gains, rising 1.4 percent on the day to 128.70 yen, its highest level since January 2010.