版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 18:22 BJT

Euro falls 1 percent on day versus yen

LONDON, April 15 The euro fell 1 percent against the yen on Monday, with the highly liquid Japanese currency, considered a safe haven during times of uncertainty about the global economy, lifted by below-forecast Chinese growth data.

The euro fell to a session low of 127.56, with a U.S. investor cited as a seller of single currency. Commodities and stocks were also hurt by the Chinese data.

Traders also said that investors were taking profits on recent sharp falls in the yen after the Bank of Japan unveiled aggressive monetary policy easing to beat deflation.

The dollar was also down 0.6 percent on the day at 97.78 yen .
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐